Search for missing Brecon woman, 96, enters second day

The search for a missing 96-year-old woman from Brecon has entered a second day, with police saying they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Rita, whose surname has not been released by police, was last seen at around 10:20 on Saturday morning (26 February).

Dyfed-Powys Police said she may be wearing a fleece jumper with a leaf design, and is thought to be travelling on foot.

The force added that residents will see an increased police presence in Brecon Town as enquiries continue and searches are being conducted in the area by Brecon Mountain Rescue, Mid & West Wales Fire Service and the National Police Air Service.

Anyone who has seen Rita, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908, quoting Ref: DP-20220226-221