The victim of a fatal road traffic collision that happened on the A465, Cefn Coed in Merthyr Tydfil has been named.

Police have confirmed that 30-year-old Luke Morgan from Cefn Coed was killed in the incident on February 20.

A statement from Mr Morgan’s family paid tribute to the accomplished motocross rider.

It read: “Luke lived in Merthyr with his family and had friends throughout the valley.

“Luke was a much loved son, brother, partner and friend.

“He brought smiles and laughter wherever he went, he was always full of life and lit up every room he entered like no one else could.

“Luke loved to socialise, was always active, from playing football as a child to becoming an accomplished motocross rider.

“He was always the first to join in any adventure.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind tributes and all those who have helped during this very sad time.”

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses of the collision that happened at around 7.20am and involved a black Fiat 500 that was travelling towards Cefn Coed before leaving the road.

Anybody who witnessed the incident or has any dash-cam footage is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference number 220058621.