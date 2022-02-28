Play video

Video report by ITV Cymru Wales reporter Rob Shelley

Communities across Wales have been finding ways to support families in Ukraine.

From rallies across the country to collections of aid, Welsh people have been doing their bit to boost the humanitarian effort.

In Wrexham, the town's Polish community has mobilised a team of volunteers to do everything they can to show that their corner of Wales cares.

Anna Buckley from the Polish Integration Support Centre told ITV Wales: "It doesn't matter where we are from, we will do our best to help them."

"Some of our volunteers have family in Ukraine. It's crucial for us to send everything that they need."