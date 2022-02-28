Play video

Video report by ITV Wales reporter Hamish Auskerry

WARNING: Article contains details from court which some readers may find distressing

Video of the moment five-year-old Logan Mwangi was discovered dead in a river by a police officer has been played to a jury at Cardiff Crown Court.

Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC warned the court the footage was "moving" and "distressing in nature."

Taken from the body-worn camera of PC Lauren Keen, the clip shows the officer running towards the body of Logan, who was found lying in the River Ogmore within Pandy Park in Sarn, Bridgend just after 6am on July 31.

PC Keen and special constable Peter Freeth had been deployed to search the area after a 999 call was made by Logan's mother Angharad Williamson.

Williamson is now on trial along with two others accused of Logan's murder. The emergency call is alleged to have been part of a cover-up concocted between her, Logan's stepfather John Cole and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

The view of the River Ogmore in Sarn, in the vicinity where the body of five-year-old Logan Mwangi was found. Credit: PA

Having spotted Logan's body through an opening in a hedge at the corner of the park, PC Keen said she activated her body-worn camera before running down the bank towards boulders which Logan lay beyond.

The court heard last week how Logan was found wearing mismatched pyjamas and having suffered over 56 "catastrophic" injuries to his head and body.

PC Keen told the jury: "He (Logan) was laying on his right side.

"He was in an open foetal position and he was submerged under the water.

"I immediately went into the water, I took around three strides to get to where Logan was.

"I picked him up in my arms and walked back towards where special constable Freeth was waiting on the bank.

"I could see Logan had an injury to the left side of his head.

"His eyes were wide open, his body was stiff and his lips blue.

"I formed the opinion that Logan was deceased."

Court artist of Angharad Williamson, 30, and her partner, John Cole, 39, in the dock at Cardiff Crown Court. Credit: Elizabeth Cook / PA

As the short video was played, Williamson began sobbing in the dock, leaning her head on a prison officer.

Another clip of both officers trying to revive Logan was also played to jurors, however the video had been blurred by investigators.

PC Keen said: "My immediate opinion was that Logan was unfortunately already deceased, but it wasn't down to me to determine that was the case.

"So I just tried my best until paramedics arrived."

PC Freeth recalled finding Logan and described him as wearing "dinosaur pyjama bottoms and a Spiderman top".

Williamson, 30, Cole, 40 and the youth are on trial for Logan's murder and are also accused of perverting the course of justice, including dumping Logan's body in the river near Pandy Park like "fly-tipped rubbish", removing his clothing, washing bloodstained bed linen, and making a false missing person report to police.

Williamson and the youth pleaded not guilty to both offences, while Cole denied murder but admitted perverting the course of justice.

Williamson and Cole were also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, which they both denied.