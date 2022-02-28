A man who kicked a female police officer in the face and spat at another outside a pub has been jailed.

Brandon Sharples, 24, from Mold, confessed to the double assault charge against emergency workers - as well as a public order incident - earlier this month.

Police attended reports of a man behaving aggressively at the Y Pentan pub in Mold Shortly before 11pm on Sunday (February 6).

Whilst attempting to arrest Sharples, one female officer was kicked in the face and and another was spat at.

South Flintshire Policing Team said: "Sharples is 6'4' and the female officer he kicked in the face is 5'4'!"

Mark Jones, general secretary and treasurer of the North Wales Police Federation, said assaults on emergency workers are becoming all too common.He said: “Like all other emergency services, police officers go to work every single day to protect the public; running to danger when others run away.“When a police officer, police staff or police volunteer is assaulted whilst doing their job it has an impact.“It is an assault on society as a whole. Behind the uniform is a human being; a mum, dad, son, daughter, brother, sister.“The scars, both physically and psychologically, can last forever following an attack and therefore we demand that those who are responsible face tough sentences.”

South Flintshire Policing Team said Sharples was jailed for a year.