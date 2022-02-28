The search for a missing 96-year-old woman from Brecon has entered its third day.

Rita, whose surname has not been released by police, was last seen at around 10:20 on Saturday morning (26 February).

On Monday (February 28), police said searches were continuing in and around Brecon, involving mountain rescue, the fire service the National Police Air Service.

Rita was believed to be travelling on foot when she was last seen wearing a fleece jumper with a leaf design.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Searches are continuing today involving police search teams, Brecon Mountain Rescue, Mid & West Wales Fire Service & National Police Air Service. The searches are taking place in Brecon and the surrounding area.

“We are still appealing for who has seen her, or knows of her whereabouts to contact police either online, by email or by calling 101."

Inspector Brian Jones, who is leading the search, said: “The search is continuing today and we are asking local residents to check their outbuildings, such as garages and sheds, in case Rita has sought shelter.

"We are also asking the public to check and review their private CCTV cameras, ring video doorbells, GoPros, Dash cam footage or any other source of video imagery that may capture Rita in and around the Brecon on Saturday, February 26.

”We are supporting Rita’s family with specially trained officers during this very difficult time and are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.”