Street art mural featuring Ukraine's besieged capital Kyiv appears in Cardiff

A new street art mural has appeared in Cardiff depicting Ukraine's capital Kyiv under siege.

The artwork, which appears to show the city of Kyiv reflected in a person's tearful eye, has appeared in Northcote Lane in Cathays.

It was painted by the artist 'My Dog Sighs', who has become known for his designs showing reflections in people's eyes.

A second piece of art, showing two hands held together in the shape of a heart in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, has also appeared in Llanelli.

Crucial talks between Ukraine and Russia are underway on the border with Belarus in the hopes of bringing an end to fighting as Moscow's invasion enters its fifth day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said it would demand an immediate cease-fire, but it was not immediately clear what President Vladimir Putin was seeking in the talks.

While Ukraine sent its defence minister and other top officials by helicopter to the meeting arranged "without precondition", the Russian delegation is led by Putin's adviser on culture - an unlikely envoy for ending the war and a sign of how Moscow views the talks.

Before the meeting began, Mr Zelenskyy confirmed 16 Ukrainian children have been killed and another 45 injured in the days since the Kremlin launched its invasion.