Dydd Gŵyl Dewi: How people across Wales celebrated St David's Day in 2022

From a royal visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to dressing children and animals up in traditional Welsh costumes, people have been celebrating St David's Day and Welsh culture across the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a goat farm near Abergavenny to learn about the importance of the agricultural industry to rural populations.

The Duchess wore a red scarf and a daffodil whilst visiting the farm on March 1.

The Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband the Duke on a visit to a goat farm near Abergavenny. Credit: PA Images

The couple toured and visited Abergavenny Market to try cheese and find out first-hand about the significance of local suppliers.

The Duchess of Cambridge also took the opportunity to pet the goats at Pant Farm, a goat farm that has been providing milk to a local cheese producer for nearly 20 years.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Wales on St David's Day to try their hand at making a Welsh delicacy. Credit: PA

Here's how you've been celebrating St David's Day:

Parades of people holding St. David's flag and the Welsh flag took place across Wales.

A dragon-shaped lantern called 'Dewi', which is the Welsh translation of David, was carried through Holyhead town centre.

The dragon lantern was made by the students of Ysgol Cybi who constructed it using dried willow, cling film and tissue paper.

Nine-month-old Sophie has a Welsh Mum and an English Dad. Credit: Megan Fielding

One-year-old Mathilde and her cousins Miranda, six, and Phoebe, 10. Credit: Claire Wookey

People marched through Cardiff City centre on St. David's day. Credit: Zaynub Akbar

Eva-Lily, four, and Hallie, five months, celebrating St David's Day in Port Talbot. Credit: Stefanie Paduch

This Alaskan Malamute is ready for St David's Day. Credit: Tracy Purnell

Elsie, eight, and Ivy Burgess, 10, ready for school in Port Talbot today. Credit: Sian Jones

10-year-old Scarlett is ready to celebrate St David's Day in school. Credit: Danielle Barcham

Meg has a special daffodil neckerchief for St David's Day. Credit: Emily Snowdon

Sheena captured these beautiful daffodils. Credit: Sheena Parry-Davies