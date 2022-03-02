A mother-of-five from Carmarthenshire has spoken of the crippling reality she faces as the cost of living crisis shows no signs of easing, saying she is forced to choose between "feeding the children or turning the electricity on".

Sara Davies, from Glanamman, has returned to relying on a food bank for the first time in a year.

She told current affairs programme Y Byd ar Bedwar: "I used to spend £60 to £80 on food, now it's £120 a week. It's a lot.

"The food bank is a lot of help. Everyone is guaranteed to have food here, because it's a fine line - do you feed the children or put the gas and the electricity on?"

With energy bills expected to increase by 54% in April, Sara says it will affect homes of all kinds.

Sara has relied once more on the support from a food bank as the cost of living crisis shows no immediate signs of easing.

"It's not just on people who don't work," she said.

We've got five children, we work and we as a family have to do cutbacks.

"We've been buying extra blankets and turning the gas off. We only put the gas on if we're really cold."

More than one in five families with children have had to cut back on goods such as books, clothes and toys. Sara says she feels guilty that she cannot afford to give her children treats.

"It pulls on your heartstrings," she said.

"You want to give your kids everything but you can't. You have to be careful.

"The children are upset. They don't understand why they can't have these treats."

Sara says she feels guilty that she cannot treat her children.

According to recent research by anti-poverty think tank the Bevan Foundation, 39% of households in Wales - around 165,000 households - cannot afford to buy anything beyond daily necessities.

One person who has noticed the situation getting worse recently is Rhys Roberts from Gwynedd in North Wales.

After an accident in 2014, Rhys is unable to work. He says the money he receives in benefits is no longer enough to pay the bills and survive.

"I don't have any heat at all. The only heat I have is the heater fan," he said.

"I can't afford gas bottles - one bottle is £59, so I just have to go without. If I put about £10 in the meter, it goes the next day."

165,000 households in Wales can only afford to buy the absolute essentials

Rhys added: "The Government must sort themselves out. This can’t last for long.

"They need to change the system; they need to give more help to young people like me."

In early February, the Welsh Government announced a £330m package of support to help with the rising cost of living.

Welsh Government Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt said "We have to do what we can in the short term, because this is about helping our Welsh citizens as they face this cost of living crisis. We have to make our case to the UK Government which we do relentlessly.”

In a statement, the UK Government said they "recognise that it is a very challenging time for people on the ground".

They are "putting around £12bn pounds in support this year and next year to help families" and "an additional £9bn to protect people from the rise in global energy prices," a spokesperson added.

You can see more on Sara and Rhys' stories on Y Byd ar Bedwar tonight at 8:25pm on S4C

