The actor announced the news on Twitter. Credit: PA Images

Hollywood actor Michael Sheen has announced that he is expecting his second child with girlfriend Anna Lundberg.

The Good Omens actor announced the news on his Twitter page on St David's Day.

Mr Sheen shared tweeted an image and said: "...it appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight."

The picture was shared on March 1 2022. Credit: Michael Sheen

This will be the star's third child - he also shares 23-year-old daughter Lily with actress Kate Beckinsale.

The actor, who grew up in Port Talbot, revealed in December 2021 that he has turned himself into a "not-for-profit actor", and said he will fund charitable causes he is passionate about by making and starring in films.

Last year the star also started his own creative arts scheme to help people from working class and under-represented communities in the UK to break into the industry.

He said the UK-wide project titled A Writing Chance is designed to discover new talent and support new writers trying to break into the creative industries.