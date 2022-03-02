Police have shared two new images of a 96-year-old woman from Brecon who has been missing for five days.

Rita, whose surname has not been provided, who was last seen in Brecon at 10.20am on Saturday (February 26).

A CCTV image, in which Rita can be seen in the jacket she is believed to be wearing - described as a "soft woollen fleece type, green coloured hooded jacket" - has been released, alongside a new photograph of Rita on behalf of her family.

Police say they are supporting Rita’s family with specially trained officers "during this very difficult time" and are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

Police say specially trained officers are supporting Rita's family. Credit: Family photo

Dyfed-Powys Police said in a tweet: "The family have kindly provided a new photo of Rita who was last seen in Brecon at 10.20am, Sat 26th Feb.

"A photo of the jacket she is believed to be wearing, described as a soft woollen fleece type, green coloured hooded jacket, is also being released.

"Members of the public will see an increased police presence in Brecon Town today as searches continue. "We are supporting Rita’s family with specially trained officers during this very difficult time and are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

"Anyone with information is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote Ref: DP-20220226-221."