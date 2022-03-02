A dog rescued from a run-down outbuilding is still looking for a new home, 400 days after being found.

Charlie has now spent over 10,000 hours at the RSPCA’s Newport animal centre and holds the unwanted record of being their current longest stay resident.

Centre manager Nikki Tutton said: “We know there is so much love out there for Charlie who is such a cheeky chappy who really has transformed since he first came to us all those months ago.

“We have got to know him so well over the past year and a bit, and he is going to make such a wonderful companion.

“If you can help us find his perfect match, please spread the word.”

Charlie was discovered along with 44 other dogs in January 2021 a run-down outbuilding in Ceredigion after the owner agreed to work with the charity when the situation got out of control.

The sheer number of dogs at the property meant the owner was struggling to meet their basic needs, with a lack of shelter, parasite control and poor diet all areas of concern.

The run down outbuilding in which Charlie was found Credit: RSPC

The five-year-old cross-breed was so nervous and withdrawn when he first arrived at in the RSPCA’s care that he didn’t move from the corner of his kennel for six weeks.

However, he slowly began to show an interest in his carers and gradually became more at ease.

It was not until May 2021 that he was confident enough to take his first steps outside and Nikki says his progress since then has been remarkable.

“Charlie has come on in leaps and bounds,” said Nikki. “He really is a different dog altogether. He has such a beautiful personality and loves a cwtch from his carers.

“We do have some requirements for his new home, but we just know there is that loving family out there for him.”

The RSPCA says Charlie can still find new stimuli scary, so his new owner would have to be patient and a quiet adult-only home where he can get used to different noises slowly.

A big garden would also be beneficial so he can bond with his new family in a bigger space before starting to go on walks with them.

His sociable nature means he could live with another calm and confident male dog, or neutered female, who can help his progress in dealing with everyday life.

His new family will also need to come to the centre multiple times to build up a bond with him, so they will ideally need to live nearby. More details about Charlie and how to apply to adopt him are available online.