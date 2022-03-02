Several birds shot and left for dead in 'deliberate attacks' at Newport pond

An investigation has been launched after a number of birds were shot and left for dead at a pond in a series of "deliberate attacks."

The RSPCA said incident took place in Newport between 5pm on the night of Monday (February 28) and 7:30am on Tuesday (March 1).

The animal charity says one pigeon, two ducks and one coot have been found dead, with another coot found injured at Liswerry Pond off Liswerry Park Drive.

It said one of the dead ducks has left behind a nest of eight eggs.

An investigation has been launched after several birds were killed. Credit: PA Images

RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector Emma Smith said: "This needless, cruel attack has left several birds dead and one injured with the dead pigeon found in a carrier bag.

"All of the animals have been shot at and it is unclear how much suffering these injuries would have caused.

"Approximately 20 ducks and coots are missing from the pond as well so it is likely that there were more animals killed, injured or at the very least spooked during the incident."

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information to try and find out who might be responsible.

The attacks have been described by the animal charity as 'cruel.' Credit: PA Images

Emma Smith continued: "If anyone saw this incident or has any information that may help us we’d appreciate it if they'd call us on our inspectorate appeal line 0300 123 8018. They can quote incident number 817950.

"It is very distressing to think that people take pleasure in causing harm to defenseless birds. This appears to be a deliberate act of cruelty and I am appealing for anyone with information as to who shot these birds to get in touch.

"We would also like to remind members of the public that all wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is an offence to kill, injure or take them during the close season without a licence.”