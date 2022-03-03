Play video

It is known as Llangelynnin New Church, hidden away in the Conwy Valley.

The church itself was closed in the 1980s but the graveyard is still cared for by the local Bro Celynnin parish.

Set in the hills it is a beautiful place, there is an atmosphere of peace and tranquility here.

For more than a century it has become the last resting place of many local people and it is a place where their friends and loved ones can visit and reflect.

But storm damage to the trees which surround the Rowen churchyard has resulted in the graveyard's closure, meaning no one is able to visit or pay their respects.

The Rev David Parry is faced with having to find £15,000 to get the trees checked as it is believed that many are now potentially dangerous. One has crashed down damaging graves and that needs to be cleared.

"A large amount of tree surgery is required before we can re-open the churchyard to the public," The Reverend David Parry said.

"This is where local people are buried and it means that families can't come and visit their loved ones."

Actor Scot Williams has his own personal connections to the church graveyard

Although help has been forthcoming, thanks to film actor Scot Williams and generous donations from members of the public.

Scot's father Ronald was evacuated from Liverpool to a family in Rowen during the Second World War and he stayed with them until the end of the conflict.

"Towards the end of his life he expressed a wish that he wanted to be buried next to the grave of the woman who had looked after him," Scot said.

There's an appeal to raise thousands to make the graveyard safe for visitors again. Credit: ITV Wales

"He died during Covid in 2020 and we were able to fulfill his last wish to be buried in the plot next to her."

Sadly Scot's sister subsequently died in January this year with Covid and she had previously expressed a wish to be buried next to her father.

"When I contacted the Rev David Parry he said there had been a lot of storm damage and the graveyard was closed," he explained.

"They would have to raise upwards of £15,000 before the graveyard could be opened, let alone bury my sister.

''So I volunteered to raise awareness and we set up a Go Fund Me Page. I just wanted to help spread the word."