Ralph Alexander Jordan, 46, had emailed Mr Roberts, an independent MP, over litter in Mold. Credit: Dyfed-Powys Police

A man with a history of schizophrenia has been jailed following a threat made to Delyn MP Rob Roberts.

Ralph Alexander Jordan, 46, had emailed Mr Roberts, an independent MP, over litter in Mold and included the message "F*** with me and you're dead".He later sent another email about the fatal stabbing of Southend West Conservative MP Sir David Amess on October 15 at a constituency surgery.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, from Kentish Town, north London, denies his murder and is due to stand trial later this month.In that second email, Jordan told Mr Roberts he hoped "something similar does not happen in Flintshire or Mold".Jordan claimed it was an attempt to show concern for Mr Roberts but he accepted it could have been "misconstrued" as a threat.

Rob Roberts was elected to the Delyn seat at the 2019 general election Credit: PA

Jordan, of Bryn Hyfryd Park, Conwy, pleaded guilty to sending a communication that was menacing at Llandudno Magistrates Court.He has been jailed for nine weeks with a five-year restraining order banning the defendant from contacting Mr Roberts or approaching his constituency office.The court heard that the original email included the words: "the streets of Mold are a f****** disgrace. I am the law. F*** with me and you're dead'."At 1.38pm the same day, Jordan left a voicemail message repeating his instruction to Mr Roberts, this time signing off with the line: "If he f**** with me, he's dead".Police were alerted and Jordan was traced.Following the second email, Mr Roberts reported it to the police and Jordan was arrested and apologised.In a personal statement, Mr Roberts said he felt "pity and sympathy" for Jordan at first due to his mental health issues. But he worried he could become "unpredictable".

Mr Roberts, who was suspended from the Conservative Party in June 2020, after he made "repeated and unwanted" advances towards a colleague, became concerned for the welfare of himself and his staff and took to carrying a personal security device.District Judge Gwyn Jones told Jordan in the dock that he had started off with a legitimate concern about litter in Mold.But his "underlying tone" would have caused concern. Mr Roberts was content for a community punishment but the "dark and sinister" underlying tone would have "stayed in the back of his mind".The District Judge said: "The public were advised that an MP who was seeing one of his constituents had been killed. That incident has no doubt shocked the whole country."And when during the course of that later part of the day Mr Rob Roberts received an email from you it would have heightened his concerns and worry."Whatever your view upon MPs they are supposed to work for the community who they are to serve and they should not have to accept that it is appropriate for threats to be made."They are human beings, fallible like everyone, but it's clear that this threat had a significant impact on Rob Roberts MP."