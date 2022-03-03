Poor mental health costing Welsh economy nearly £5 billion each year

Poor mental health costs the Welsh economy at least £4.8 billion annually, according to a new report supported by Swansea University.

Around three quarters of the cost (72%) is due to the lost productivity of people living with mental health conditions and costs incurred by unpaid informal carers who take on a great deal of responsibility in providing mental health support in our communities.

The report, authored by Mental Health Foundation and the London School of Economics, with support from Swansea University, found that the cost across the UK is at least £117.9 billion – the equivalent to around 5 per cent of the UK’s GDP.

Across the UK there were 10.3 million recorded instances of mental ill-health over a one-year period, and the third most common cause of disability was depression.

The report makes the case for a prevention-based approach to mental health which would both improve mental wellbeing while reducing the economic costs of poor mental health.

Dr Jenny Burns, Mental Health Foundation’s associate director for Wales, said: “This report not only outlines the huge economic costs of poor mental health but also the opportunity we have to prevent mental health problems, support people across Wales to live well, and save our economy significant amounts of money.

“We call on the Welsh Government to use the evidence from our report when developing the new mental health strategy this year.

“It is vital to consider the long-term savings and benefits that a focus on prevention of poor mental health can offer.

“We cannot afford the cost to mental health or our economy to continue trying to treat our way out of a growing mental health crisis.”

Research gathered from the UK and internationally shows the potential public health and economic benefit of programmes that target and prevent mental health problems and empower more people to live well.

For example, by addressing issues such as perinatal mental health issues, bullying, and social isolation in older people.

A growing number of studies report on the significant return on investment from parenting programmes.

Methods and costs vary, but those assessed in this way cover a long-time frame and report positive returns of up to £15.80 in long-term savings for every £1 spent on delivering the programme.

Similarly, a review of workplace interventions found savings of £5 for every £1 invested in supporting mental health.

Lead author of the report, David McDaid, associate professional research fellow at the London School of Economics, said: “Our estimate of the economic impacts of mental health conditions, much of which is felt well beyond the health and social care sector, is a conservative estimate.

“What is clear is that there is a sound economic case for investing in effective preventive measures, particularly at a time when population mental health may be especially vulnerable because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This requires further sustained and co-ordinated actions not only within the health and social care sector, but across the whole of government.”

The Welsh Government will deliver a new mental health plan this year as its current three-year plan comes to an end.