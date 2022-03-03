A Welshman who could "light up a room with his smile" died in a tragic accident while living in Australia, an inquest heard.

Jordan Joseph Baker, 23, died after falling through a church skylight in February 2019, Caernarfon Coroner's Court was told.

Mr Baker, from Minffordd, Gwynedd, had been living in Surfers Paradise, Queensland, with his girlfriend, Erin, for five months.

The couple had previously travelled around America and the hearing was told how Mr Baker had always wanted to live in Australia, with his family saying he was "living his dream" and was "very happy".

On the day of the tragedy, 24 February 2019, Mr Baker had been out with his friends watching a surfing competition before going out for drinks.

They were walking back towards the hotel where one of the group, Mitchell Phillpotts, was staying.

Jordan Joseph Baker was staying in Surfers Paradise in Queensland at the time

Mr Baker and Mr Phillpotts decided to climb to the top of a church, the inquest heard.

Mr Phillpotts said that he "couldn't say how the decision came about”, but that the pair climbed up together and stepped over a skylight on their way up before sitting at the top of the building for around 15 minutes.

He continued: "He started to follow me back down. I stepped over the skylight as we had done on the way up.

"I don't remember hearing anything, we were just talking at the time and then I didn't hear him talking anymore. I turned around and he had fallen through the skylight. I don't remember hearing glass break."

Mr Phillpotts broke the door to the church to help Mr Baker, who was on the ground unresponsive, before shouting to a friend to call the emergency services.

Mr Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination, which was carried out in Australia before Mr Baker's body was repatriated, showed that he sustained "multiple injuries" in the fall.

In a statement read out during the inquest, Mr Baker's mother, Jill Mawson, described her son as an "amazing" person who could was always "full of energy and enthusiasm".

Ms Mawson said: "We want to remember our Jordan not for how he died, but for how he lived.

"He loved life and was an amazing son, grandson, brother, nephew, partner and friend.

"He was loved and adored by all who were lucky to know him.

"Jordan was so full of energy and enthusiasm and had a zest for adventure - he was happiest when climbing mountains, surfing and snowboarding.”

After his death, Mr Baker's family set up the Jordan Baker Foundation that has raised more than £31,000.