Your photos: World Book Day celebrated by children around Wales

Today is World Book Day and children across Wales have been dressing up as their favourite literary characters to mark the occasion.

The event, which has been designated as a worldwide celebration of books and reading by UNESCO, aims to encourage more children and young people to read.

Over 100 countries celebrate the event.

The World Book Day charity has set out a strategy for 2020-2025 to see more children from all backgrounds developing a life-long habit of reading for pleasure.

They believe doing so will create improved life chances for young people.

Here's a look at some of the photos you've been sending us of your little ones having lots of fun for this year's World Book Day in Wales.

Mali (6), Macsen (6) and Loti Ellis (4), celebrating World Book Day at Ysgol Gymraeg Pen-Y-Garth Credit: Beth Ellis

Mathilde (1) as ‘Sarah and Duck’ Credit: Claire Wookey

Morgan (age 6 Maesteg) wanted to enjoy the day as one of his favourite Welsh rugby players. Credit: Claire Lucas

Phoebe (10) and Miranda (6) as ‘The Cat in the Hat’ and ‘Mary Poppins’. Credit: Claire Wookey

Charlee (6) as Miss Trunchbull from Matilda. Credit: Paige Sparrow

Aubrèe dressed as The Whale and the Snail. Credit: Helen Goddard

Charlie Morgan (10) decided to dress up as as Minecraft Steve Credit: Nicola Witts