Footfall in Welsh towns and cities drops in February

Footfall in Welsh cities and towns has fallen slightly in February and still remains significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Restrictions in Wales eased in February, especially in hospitality and people returning to offices.

However, the country was also battered by a series of storms and weather warnings urging people to stay at home.

According to data from WRC-Sensormatic IQ, who measure footfall across the UK, Welsh footfall decreased by 17.1% in February compared to the same period pre-pandemic.

That is 0.2 percentage points lower than in January and is below the UK average decline of 14.9% compared to February 2020.

Retailers will hope February's data is a blip and that the spring ushers in a boom in footfall and trade Credit: PA

Sara Jones, the head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said: “There was little cause for celebration for Welsh shops last month as shopper numbers stagnated, despite retail over the border seeing an improvement in the footfall figures.

“Whilst some restrictions have eased it’s clear that consumer confidence hasn’t picked up pace, and the mood remains subdued when it comes to our shopping habits in Wales.

“With Mothers’ Day and Easter on the horizon, and the anticipated removal of all Covid restrictions later this month, many retailers will be hoping the February’s figures are just a blip on the longer road to recovery.

“As we look ahead to the month of March, we know this is a time for celebration with St. David’s Day having shone a light on the fantastic goods and services that our Welsh shops and suppliers can offer to their customers. Our shops will be hoping that this celebration of all our industry has to offer will be reflected in the Welsh Government’s developing Retail Strategy.

"To truly unleash the potential of the retail sector this strategy needs to deliver in both the short and long term, revitalising our sector whilst tackling the ongoing structural challenges such as the antiquated business rates system.

"Retailers will continue to do all they can to tempt shoppers back to our high streets, but their efforts need to be noticed and reflected in the way public policy decisions are made."

How Wales compares to the rest of the UK (% footfall compared to pre-pandemic levels):

- 17.1% Wales

-14.4% England

-15.5% Northern Ireland

-17.5% Scotland

Across the UK, major cities enjoyed the biggest improvements, particularly London, Manchester and Birmingham, following the easing of Covid restrictions in England.

Total UK footfall was down 14.9% in February compared to the same period in 2020, ahead of Spain, France, Italy and Germany when compared to other major European countries.