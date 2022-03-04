Welsh broadcaster Dai Jones has died at the age of 78.

The farmer and singer, known for his presenting work on S4C, hosted popular farming show Cefn Gwlad for more than 35 years, as well as other Welsh language shows including Noson Lwen, Rasus and Sion a Siân.

He retired in 2020 due to ill health and is survived by his wife Olwen and his son John.

Since the announcement of his death, many friends, viewers and colleagues have payed tribute, including ITV Cymru Wales.

Head of News and Programmes, Phil Henfrey said: "For viewers in Wales, Dai was a one off: the biggest of personalities with the ability to put everyone he met in his programmes centre-stage.

"His passion for Wales; his enthusiasm for people and his warmth shone through in everything that he did. It is a credit to his enduring qualities that his television career spanned so many decades and touched so many lives.

"He will be hugely missed by viewers and everyone who worked with him and our thoughts are with his wife Olwen and his family at this time."

In addition to being renowned as a TV presenter, Jones also had an accomplished singing career, winning the Blue Riband prize at the National Eisteddfod in 1970.

He also won a BAFTA Cymru award in 2004 for his contribution to Welsh broadcasting, as well as the Sir Bryner Jones Award for his contribution to rural affairs, and an MBE in 2000 for services to entertainment in Wales.