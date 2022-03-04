Logan Mwangi's grandmother gives evidence in 5-year-old's murder trial

The grandmother of 5-year-old Logan Mwangi, who was found dead in the River Ogmore in Bridgend last summer, has given evidence at his murder trial today.

Clare Williamson said Logan was the apple of her eye who was a joy to be around.

Ms Willamson's daughter, Angharad, denies Logan's murder, along with two other defendants.

She told the court she believed there was no doubt her daughter's grief and distress was genuine.

Tributes at the scene close to where Logan's body was found

Taking the jury back to July 31st, Clare Williamson described how she was woken by police banging on her door. She said "they blurted out bluntly that Logan is dead. I screamed, I was very shocked."

Minutes later, Clare said her daughter, Angharad Williamson called her, distraught. She told her she would be straight over to support her.

Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC questioned Clare Williamson on her conversations and interaction with Angharad that day.

Clare Williamson said she went to support her at the hospital where they took Logan's body.

She said: "Angharad was in a complete state of shock, she was bouncing off the walls, she was distressed."

Caroline Rees QC asked if Angharad had told her what had happened on July 31st.

Clare Williamson said "Angharad said she'd been up early and went to check on Logan and noticed he was missing.

"She thought he was messing around and went searching for him.

"She said she noticed the back door was open, but the gate was bolted. She was worried it hadn't been bolted properly. She then called the police."

Logan's mother Angharad Williamson and her partner, John Cole, are accused of Logan's murder Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

Asked if Logan was the type of boy who wandered off, Clare replied, "no".

In hospital, Clare Williamson said her daughter was very concerned for Logan.

She said: "She was worried he was cold and kept tucking up his blanket. She talked about his funeral. She was absolutely bereft".

The court heard how Clare had last seen her daughter and Logan in January 2021.

She had not been welcome at her home due to a difficult relationship between herself and Logan's stepfather, John Cole.

However, she said she talked regularly to her daughter and saw Logan whenever she could.

The court heard how Clare Williamson visited Angharad again on 1st August, when she was invited in by John Cole.

Clare told the jury, her daughter was calmer. Recalling a conversation, she said Angharad told her not to be surprised if she and John Cole were arrested.

Clare said: "Why, you haven't done anything wrong", Angharad replied, "but it happened when Logan was in our care."

Clare told the jury she told her daughter not to be silly and left.

Defending Angharad Williamson, Peter Rouch QC asked Clare more about her relationship with her daughter.

Clare told the jury they had been "close over the years, best friends even." She had cared for her during her pregnancy.

She also told the court, "she had a melodramatic character and was often over emotional."

She recalled that as a child she often went from happy to sad dramatically and when she was agitated, she bounced from one subject to another.

Clare said she had never seen Angharad be physical or violent with Logan.

Peter Rouch QC asked: "Was she patient with him?" Clare replied, "yes."

She added, "She wasn't a soft touch, she gave him boundaries and there was a mutual bond between them."

She described her daughter as "a fantastic mum".

The view of the River Ogmore in Sarn, in the vicinity where the body of five-year-old Logan Mwangi was found. Credit: PA Images

Williamson is on trial for Logan's murder along with his stepfather John Cole and a 14-year-old boy. They are accused of perverting the course of justice, including dumping Logan's body in the river near Pandy Park like "fly-tipped rubbish", removing his clothing, washing bloodstained bed linen, and making a false missing person report to police.

Williamson and the youth pleaded not guilty to both offences, while Cole denied murder but admitted perverting the course of justice.

Williamson and Cole were been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, which they both denied.

The trial at Cardiff Crown Court continues.