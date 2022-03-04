What will Wales look like after March 28 as Covid laws are dropped?

Play video

Watch as Adrian Masters interviews First Minister Mark Drakeford on Covid law changes

All remaining legal coronavirus restrictions in Wales will be lifted from March 28, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has unveiled the Welsh Government's long-term strategy for safely living with coronavirus.

So what can we expect from March 28, and what is still to be cleared up?

What is the plan moving forward?

The Welsh Government has published its 'Together for a safer future' plan Credit: PA

The long-term plan is to transition from pandemic to endemic, which essentially means we will move to live with the virus.

The UK Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has said we are likely to see fluctuations in global patterns of infection for several years to come, and now that vaccination programmes are in place, governments are keen to move away from the lockdowns and restrictions that have dominated the last two years.

The Welsh Government says it will move away from an emergency response, replacing it with two scenarios of the virus: Covid Stable and Covid Urgent.

Covid Stable will means Wales' health and social care systems not under unsustainable pressure, even when we encounter spikes in transmission and further waves. Aided by vaccines and medical treatment, this is the state the Welsh Government considers most likely.

Covid Urgent could mean a new plan in the case of a new variant that could either have a high level of vaccine escape or cause more severe illness. In this scenario, the Welsh Government says it may take further actions to protect the population.

What does it mean for vaccines?

Vaccines will continue to be held up as a key tool in tackling the virus moving forward Credit: PA

Vaccines will remain an important part of the response to coronavirus. There will be a spring booster programme for the oldest and most vulnerable people in Wales.

The Welsh Government has also committed to delivering a regular vaccination programme beyond 2022 with planning underway for an autumn booster programme to maintain high levels of immunity.

What does it mean for Covid testing?

Mass testing has, until now, been widely encouraged. Credit: PA

The Welsh Government's plan for Covid testing is made up of a three-stage approach.

It will gradually see testing scaled back, although not removed completely.

Three step Covid testing plan for Wales from March 28 Step 1 [End March/early April] People will no longer be legally required to self-isolate, and will instead be advised to test if symptomatic and isolate if positive. Routine asymptomatic workplace testing will stop and access to Lateral Flow Tests for routine asymptomatic use will stop. There will also no longer be routine asymptomatic testing in childcare and education settings. Back to top Step 2 [April to June] Testing for the general public who are symptomatic will be done by LFT rather than PCR tests. LFTs will be available to order online and the result should be reported. Positive cases will be advised to isolate and test on days 5 and 6 before leaving isolation. Contact tracing will continue and the Self-isolation Support Scheme will continue to financially support people during the transition period with a payment of £500. The Statutory Sick Pay Enhancement scheme will continue to provide funding for social care workers who will receive 100% of their salary in their pay packet where they are required to self-isolate. Back to top Step 3 [End of June] LFTs will no longer be available for symptomatic testing. Guidance to self-isolate will be amended with advice changing to taking additional precautions when ill, such as staying at home where possible if sick. Contact tracing will stop, as will self-isolation support payments. Back to top

What does it mean for schools?

The Welsh Government has said closing schools will be a last resort in future Credit: PA

Schools, colleges and universities will largely return to normal, with control measures in place such as good ventilation and the use of risk assessments.

The Welsh Government has confirmed it now sees school closures as a "measure of last resort", one it "hopes to never to need to use on a national level again".

What can be expected in hospitals?

Hospitals will be the one place that will continue to differ to the rest of society Credit: PA

As health and care settings are where there is the highest proportion of Wales' most vulnerable people, the guidance on managing the risk around healthcare settings will continue to be different from elsewhere.

Attention will continue to be needed on hand-washing, mask-wearing, ventilation andthe use of personal protective equipment.

Patients with respiratory infections will continue to be treated in separate clinical areas.

Staff working in higher risk areas such as hospitals will still be advised to use LFTs twice a week.

The current restrictions on hospital visiting will be gradually relaxed, although the Government has warned it will probably not return to the same uncontrolled level as before the pandemic.

What does it mean for care homes?

Some safeguards and good practices will continue to be advised moving forward, but care home providers will be encouraged to move towards re-introducing a far greater sense of normality in their care homes.

The safety and wellbeing of residents will remain the priority, with some of the norms such as regular hand-washing and deep cleaning expected to continue, but individual providers will have full responsibility for keeping their environments safe.

There should no longer be unreasonable restrictions on visitor numbers or on the length and frequency of visits.

What does it mean for businesses?

The hospitality sector has felt the brunt force of lockdowns and restrictions throughout the pandemic Credit: PA

Businesses have been hit hard during the pandemic, especially those that have dealt with the most severe restrictions such as the hospitality sector.

Many restrictions have already been removed with hospitality no longer restricted and nightclubs reopening.

Businesses will now be asked to take full responsibility for ensuring their premises remain safe for staff and customers.

The government says it will help businesses and organisations to support a long-term shift to more people working remotely with a long-term aim for 30% of Welsh workersto work flexibly at or near to home.

In line with the government's budget, businesses will receive 50% non-domestic rates relief in the 2022-23 calendar year.

The retail, leisure and hospitality rates relief scheme will be capped at £110,000 perbusiness across Wales.