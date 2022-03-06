Police appealing for information after body found on Porthcawl beach

South Wales Police is appealing for information after the body of a man was found on Porthcawl Beach at around 10.20am on Saturday, March 5.

Police say that despite "extensive enquiries" being carried out over the last 24 hours, his identity is still unknown.

Officers are continuing with their enquiries to identify him and also the circumstances surrounding his death, which do not appear to be suspicious at this time.

The man is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of thin to average build, with short grey hair and has no apparent distinctive markings such as tattoos.

He was wearing black Mishansha trainers and a grey jumper with black stripes across the chest area.

South Wales Police is also making checks with neighbouring police forces for reports of any missing men matching the description.

Detective Inspector Dan Michel, from South Wales Police, said: “In ideal circumstances we would want to establish the man’s identity and contact next of kin before making a public appeal.

“But despite carrying out extensive enquiries since his body was found on Saturday morning and we are still no closer to finding out who he is.

“We would appeal for anyone with information to please contact South Wales Police.”Quoting occurrence 073939"

If anyone has any information, you can contact South Wales Police by email (SWP101@south-wales.police.uk), on social media or by calling 101.