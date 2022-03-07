A collection of placards used in Black Lives Matter demonstrations across Wales are now on display in the ‘Wales Is’ gallery at St Fagans National Museum of History.

A selection of placards were donated to Amgueddfa Cymru's (National Museum of Wales) collection following Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the summer of 2020.

Anti-racist protests were sparked across Wales following the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis in the USA in May 2020.

Demonstrations and marches were held throughout Wales including in Cardiff, Swansea and Aberystwyth.

Black Lives Matter protests and demonstrations were held across Wales and the UK Credit: PA

Nasir Adam, black history curator at Amgueddfa Cymru, told ITV Wales: “We have been carrying out focused work recently on delivering our Black History, Art and Natural Science collecting plan to address the lack of representation in our collection.

"Our aim is to collect historic experiences, knowledge and objects that represent the Black histories of Wales, including the impact of the Black Lives Matter Movement in Wales during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

“The display – developed with some of the activists that took part in the protests - takes its place in the 'Wales Is…' gallery as an important part of contemporary Welsh history.”

The display also features photographs and individual accounts from activists who took part in the protests.

Demonstrations were held across Wales including in Aberystwyth, Cardiff and Swansea

Sioned Hughes, head of public history and archaeology at Amgueddfa Cymru, said: “Collecting contemporary material is a core part of Amgueddfa Cymru’s work, to ensure that the national collection represents the diverse experiences of people living in Wales today and in the past.”

“It is important that we display these placards in the 'Wales is…' gallery to tell the story of the Black Lives Matter movement in Wales and its impact on communities.”

Amgueddfa Cymru is a family of seven museums and a collections centre, which are all free to enter thanks to the support of the Welsh Government.

Together, it is home to the nation’s art, history and science collections, which will continue to grow so that they can be used and enjoyed by both present and future generations.”