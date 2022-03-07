The family of a man who died following a road traffic collision in Wrexham last week have paid tribute to him.

George Ian Stevenson, 86 and from the Johnstown area, died following an incident that happened shortly before 7:30pm on High Street in Johnstown on Wednesday, March 2.

In a tribute, his family said: “Ian, as he was known by his friends and family was a much-devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

“He was retired having worked in a number of roles throughout his life but continued to work even into his eighties.

“Ian was a very hard working, caring, and peaceful person, who loved his family life, and always looked forward to spending quality time with them. He was very active in the motorcycle scene where he spent many years marshalling at the TT races in the Isle of Man.

“It goes without saying that his family are devastated by their sudden loss, and Ian will be truly missed by all.

“The family would like to thank the members of the public for their overwhelming support at the road traffic collision and for their ongoing support since Ian sadly passed away, in particular, those who have left flowers as a tribute to him.”

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision that involved a red Citroen C2.

A 40-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anybody who can assist with the ongoing investigation, including anybody who may have been travelling in the area and who may have dashcam footage, is urged to contact officers in North Wales Police’s Roads Policing Unit quoting reference number 22000150294.