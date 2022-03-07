The family of a girl who suffered full-body burns have launched a fundraising appeal to help her buy a new head of hair.

Grace Shaw, aged 11, was just five years old when she fell and accidentally pulled the boiling hot contents of a deep fat fryer over herself.

She suffered burns to 38% of her body, including her head, leaving the hair follicles permanently damaged.

Recalling the ordeal, Grace's mum, Toni-Marie, said: "Grace was just shaking and screaming in pain and kept on saying 'I'm dying, I'm dying'. We didn't even wait for an ambulance - we just drove her to A&E ourselves."

Grace sustained burns to 38% of her body and spent a fortnight in intensive care. Credit: Family photo / Media Wales

Grace was sedated for three days and spent a fortnight in intensive care as medics carried out skin grafts and procedures every other day."It was touch and go for weeks whether she'd make it. She could have picked up infections at any time," said Toni-Marie."But when she came round from the sedation, looked at me and said 'I want black pop and raspberries' we knew she was going to pull through. She's just so strong and independent."Now aged 11, Grace - who loves dancing - is flourishing despite everything she's been through. But growing her hair remains an issue.

Grace and her mum, Toni-Marie. Credit: Media Wales

"Grace has a large area of her head that can no longer grow back because the hair follicles and fat tissue is permanently damaged," said Toni-Marie, who now lives in Llanharry, Pontyclun.

"She was kindly gifted a hair system in November 2020 by Jayne Bonds, of Bonds and Co in Penygraig.

"Unfortunately, Grace's system has some damage to the scalp, which means her system needs to be repaired in Italy. Her head has also grown quite a bit.

"This means Grace would have to be without hair for roughly two months and being in highschool this will be a huge confidence knock to her."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to try and fund the new hair system, which has so far raised more than £5,000.

One anonymous donor has contributed £3,905.

Another donor wrote on the page: "I understand the suffering and loss of confidence involved. I too suffered burns aged 6 but have made a good life despite the scars... Grace is beautiful, just don't let anyone tell her different. She will do just fine."