Logan Mwangi trial suspended after juror tests positive for Covid

The trial into the death of five-year-old Logan Mwangi has been adjourned until at least Friday, March 11.

The decision follows confirmation that one of the jurors has tested positive for coronavirus.

The trial was due to begin its fourth week on Monday (March 7) but on arrival at court, jurors were told by court staff that one of their fellow jurors had tested positive over the weekend.

In Wales, people who test positive for Covid are required to isolate for at least five days after they test positive, although this requirement will be dropped - along with all other coronavirus restrictions - on March 28.

Mrs Justice Jefford DBE told the court that the jury would be called back to begin hearing more evidence on Friday morning at the earliest, pending negative test results for members of the jury.

Logan Mwangi's body was found in the River Ogmore near Bridgend on the morning of July 31, 2021.

Logan's mother Angharad Williamson, 30, her partner John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot legally be identified, are on trial accused of his murder at Cardiff Crown Court.

All three are also accused of perverting the course of justice, including by moving Logan's body to the river, removing his clothing, washing blood-stained bed linen, and falsely reporting him missing.

Despite the delay caused by covid, the court heard the trial is still expected to last the predicted eight weeks in total.