A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a grandfather with a weapon during an argument.

Lee John Whitlock, 53, killed Robert Farley at Farley's home in Barry at some point between September 1 and September 3, 2021.

Whitlock initially denied killing 61-year-old Farley, a friend of his, but pleaded guilty to murder on Monday at Newport Crown Court, the day before his trial was due to start.

Defence barrister Sarah Jones QC read out a basis of plea to the court and said: "This was an unplanned incident, the two were drinking together as they have many times before and an argument began, during the course of which (the murder) was done.

"The weapon was taken from the window sill of Mr Farley's flat and was not taken to the scene by Mr Whitlock."

Lee John Whitlock had initially denied killing his friend

Whitlock refused to enter the courtroom so a video link had to be set up in order for him to enter his plea.

Judge Daniel Williams adjourned sentencing to Tuesday, March 8.

Addressing Whitlock, the judge said: "You have pleaded guilty to murder, the next stage is to proceed to sentencing you and I am going to adjourn sentence to get more information about you.

"You understand you face a life sentence but information I've sought may assist in determining the tariff that applies to your case."

Whitlock, who was wearing a blue face mask, thanked the judge.

The incident happened on West Walk in Barry, where Farley lived

In a tribute issued at the time of Mr Farley's death, his daughter Michele said: "Bobby was given the name ‘the quiet man’ by those who knew him.

“This portrays his personality well – he was a gentle, peaceful and loving man.

“Earlier in his life he was a hardworking, very sociable, and well-liked by many.

“Bobby had his own battle with alcohol – he tried numerous times to overcome this with support from his friends and family.

“He was a son, a brother, a father to Michele, and grandfather to three wonderful boys.

“Our hearts are filled with grief and sadness at the untimely death of our much-loved father, grandad, and friend. Our memories of my dad will live in our hearts forever of the vibrant, charismatic, fun-loving and kind man that graced our lives."