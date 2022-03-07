Man suffers 'significant and permanent injury' in Pontypridd assault

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Pontypridd town centre which resulted in one man suffering a "significant and permanent injury".

The incident - which police say was witnessed by a "crowd of people" - happened after midnight on Saturday, March 5 on the pavement outside the Food 4 You restaurant in the town centre, before spilling onto High Street and the A4058.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses and anyone who has either mobile phone or dash cam footage of the incident.

Two men arrested in connection with the assault have been released on bail as police make further enquiries.

'A crowd of people were stood in the area at the time'

"If you can help, please contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence *074759."