The Newport man travelling to Ukraine in bid to save family

A man from Newport is currently working his way to Ukraine to try and get his wife and her family to safety.

Michael is a former British Army serviceman and also served with the Ukrainian marines in the Donbass area when he met Sabina. He says his priority is to rescue her, but he hasn't ruled out staying to fight. ITV Wales Reporter Alexandra Hartley has more.

And you can see more of Michael's story and hear from others in Ukraine on Y Byd ar Bedwar, March 7, 8pm on S4C.