Wales' air ambulance lands near school in Flint amid huge emergency response

Wales' air ambulance was among a huge emergency response after an incident in Flint.

The emergency helicopter landed near St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School onMonday morning (March 7) amid reports of an emergency on Bryn Onnen.

Police and paramedics were also at the scene and a patient has been rushed to hospital after the incident.

Wales' Air Ambulance landed near St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School. Credit: Daily Post

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called this morning, Monday March 7 at 8.08am to reports of a medical emergency at a residential address in Flint.

"We responded with an emergency care doctor, three emergency ambulances and the Wales Air Ambulance. One patient was conveyed by road to Glan Clwyd Hospital for further treatment."