Ospreys suspend two players following 'unacceptable' video with homeless person

The Ospreys have suspended two players after a video emerged appearing to show them mocking a sleeping homeless person.

Matthew Aubrey and Callum Carson have been suspended pending an investigation into a video on Mr Aubrey’s Snapchat.

It appears to show Carson approaching a rough sleeper in Cardiff city centre before lying with his arm around them and thrusting his hips against the unidentified person from behind.

The person appears to be unaware of the incident, which happened in a doorway on The Friary near the Hilton Hotel in Cardiff.

A statement from the Ospreys said: “The behaviour shown in this video is totally unacceptable and not condoned by anyone associated with the Ospreys.

“Both individuals have been suspended with immediate effect, pending further investigation.

“The Ospreys would like to apologise to the person involved, and reinforce that this behaviour in no way represents our values.

“We will be making no further comment at this time.”

Mr Carson, 22, is a former Wales U20s international and also plays for Wales Sevens.

Mr Aubrey, 24, currently has a two-year contract with the region, signed last year.