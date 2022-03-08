A nine-year-old boy is taking on the challenge of climbing three of Wales' highest mountains, to raise money after his friend's mother was diagnosed with cancer.

Josh Bolderson, from Aberystwyth, will also be running 10 kilometres as part of the mammoth fundraiser.

He planned it after family friend Mary Gittins was diagnosed with breast cancer, leaving her unable to work since August.

Becky Bolderson, Josh's mother, said they hope to raise £5,000 to cover the income Mary has lost since being out of work.

Josh said he is "excited" to take on the challenge and explained his motivation behind it.

"I want to do it to help Mary. She's my best friend," he said.

Mary has been a part of Josh's life since he was 18 months old.

Mary has been in Josh's life since he was 18 months old, and is godmother to Becky's younger son, Charlie.

The 57-year-old, who had already recovered from a form of skin cancer, was diagnosed with breast cancer in July.

She said getting her breast cancer diagnosis felt "like a train had hit [her]."

Mary underwent a mastectomy and reconstruction at the same time in an operation in September.

"I couldn't take it in really. You just have to take it step by step hurdle by hurdle," she said about receiving her diagnosis.

Mary said she was "overwhelmed" when she heard about Josh's plan to raise money.

"Me and his mother have done Cadair Idris and we found it tough going, so for a nine-year-old to do the three and a 10k race - I just couldn't believe it when he said he was going to do it."

Mary met Becky eight years ago when she started working in the same care home where Mary was a kitchen assistant prior to her diagnosis.

"I haven't got rid of her since," Mary joked.

"I've got rid of her as a boss, but not as a friend."

Mary and Becky met at work.

Mary said: "I haven't been in work since the end of August, because I had the op at the beginning of September and I haven't been in work since.

"I've had to have six months of chemo, and they don't like you being in work anyway because of having a low immune system.

"Following that, I have to have a month's break before I have three weeks of radiotherapy. Again, that's Monday to Friday for three weeks."

Josh and his family approached Mary in January to ask how she felt about him launching a fundraiser.

10% of the money raised will go to Hywel Dda Health Board's chemo appeal.

Mary added: "We were going to do it, Becky - his mother - and I, but obviously I can't climb any mountains now.

"We've always done lots of walks with the boys - they're good walkers - but this is a challenge and a half. But he wants to do it."

Mary is a big part of the Bolderson family's lives.

Josh has already climbed Pen-y-Fan, completing it in four hours alongside little brother Charlie, and is set to take on Cadair Idris next.

He will complete his final challenge, a 10km run in Aberystwyth, the day before his tenth birthday.

Becky said: "He knew that me and Mary had done [Cadair Idris] before, and we'd always said that when he was older he would be allowed to do one with us.

"But obviously to warrant raising so much money, I said 'you’re going to have to put the challenge quite high,' so I thought why not all three?"

Becky said she's proud of both Josh and her friend.

"She has been so strong through all of this and she had to fight so many obstacles during all of this, which just added insult to injury but she never gives up. She is my hero."