'The UK Government have got to stop the rhetoric and look at the reality', Welsh Government says

The Welsh Government has said it's "ready, willing and waiting to hear from the UK Government" on arrangements to provide refuge for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

It said the UK must "remove all unnecessary red tape and any bureaucracy" to provide refuge for Ukrainians.

On Tuesday the Home Office said of more than 10,000 applications to the Ukraine family resettlement scheme, 500 visas have been issued.

The number of people fleeing Ukraine reached two million on Tuesday, according to the United Nations. That number is expected to rise significantly as the conflict continues.

Wales' Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt MS, said: "We are ready to offer practical support and humanitarian assistance to people fleeing Ukraine who want to come to the UK," she added.

"The UK Government have got to stop the rhetoric and look at the reality of people's lives that we are seeing on our screens in Europe today.

"They've got to change, and that's the call today from the Welsh Government."

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees transit from Lviv train station every day to reach Poland and western Europe. Credit: PA Images

The defence secretary said the UK is "determined" to improve the system for processing Ukrainian refugees.

Ben Wallace accepted there were shortcomings with the process, after reports that hundreds of Ukrainians who had made the journey to Calais were told to apply for visas at centres several hours away in either Paris or Brussels.

He said refugee processing was the responsibility of Home Secretary Priti Patel but he would be providing defence officials to help "speed up" the system.

"In order to mitigate the delay problem we've put already a pop up visa centre in a town close to the Polish and Ukrainian border so we can process people closer to where they arrive. Hopefully we'll do more of that.

"I am sure that the home secretary is determined to cut the processing time. The MoD will lean in and offer her whatever help she needs."

The Home Office has come under fire amid confusion over whether more measures will be introduced to help people fleeing the war-torn country seek sanctuary in the UK.

Labour has called for an emergency visa which would be available to all Ukrainians who need protection in the UK.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Government will not introduce a system whereby Ukrainian refugees can come to the UK "without any checks or any controls at all".

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is tearing families apart, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has said. Credit: AP

Local authorities in Wales have pledged to support any resettlement efforts.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Councillor and Welsh Local Government Association leader, Andrew Morgan, said: "Everyone across Welsh local government has been horrified to see the devastation unfolding in Ukraine.

"A request for resettlement has not yet been received by the UK Government.

"Councils are experienced in helping to resettle people from war-torn countries, and they would do all they can to help support any such efforts."

Councils across Wales have been receiving offers of accommodation from people with spare rooms.

Wizz Air, which has recently begun operating out of Cardiff, was the only EU airline to have a base in Ukraine. Credit: PA Images

Cardiff Airport could receive some of the proposed 100,000 free flights that are being offered by the UK Government for Ukrainian refugees.

Wizz Air, which has recently begun operating out of Cardiff, was the only EU airline to have a base in Ukraine, but has suspended its flights there because of the Russian invasion.

The company has offered 100,000 free tickets to refugees once they reach neighbouring countries.

Almost £6.5m has been raised in Wales in four days to support humanitarian assistance efforts for people affected.

That includes a £4m donation from the Welsh Government.

Money raised will go towards the Disaster Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which launched last week.