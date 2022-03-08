Welsh Government officials are working out what impact the war in Ukraine is likely to have on food production and other industries here in Wales, the First Minister has said.

Mark Drakeford was asked what his government was doing to prepare Wales for problems in food production by the opposition leader, Andrew RT Davies, who said he expected wheat and fertiliser shortages would cause major difficulties.

The Conservative leader warned: "It's not a case of if we have food shortages, it's more a case of the scale of those food shortages."

The First Minister said that "Welsh government officials have carried out an analysis of the extent to which Wales will be exposed, not just in terms of food production but in other things as well [such as] nickel.

"The price of nickel has doubled this week on the world market and it's used in industries that are important here in Wales: semiconductor chips, smartphones, electric vehicles and... a range of other things."

He said that assessment will be fed into the UK Government's assessment to ensure that its decisions are tailored as closely as possible to the needs of Wales.

Mark Drakeford also told Senedd Members that talks would continue this week to see if Cardiff Airport could be used to accept flights offered free of charge to refugees.

Wizz Air, which has recently begun operating out of Cardiff, was the only EU airline to have a base in Ukraine. Credit: PA Images

The airline Wizz Air has said that it's willing to give free seats to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees who have made it to other countries.

The company is due to start flying from Cardiff Airport this spring.

In response to a question from the leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price, Mark Drakeford said the Welsh Government is "in conversations with the chief executive and others in the team at the airport. They are on standby right around the clock to be part of any further discussions.

"There will be more meetings later this week to see whether or not playing a part in that way could become part of the way in which the United Kingdom discharges our moral obligation as the leader of Plaid Cymru said, our moral obligation to do everything we can to help."