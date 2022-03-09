Boy robbed at knifepoint by two men as he walked home from school

A teenage boy was robbed at knifepoint by two men as he walked home from school, police say.

Officers said the 17-year-old was walking along a footpath in Treforest on February 28 when he was approached by two men, one of whom was in possession of a knife - described as a carving knife around 20cm in length.

The boy was forced to had over £120 in cash before the two men made off in the direction of Tonteg.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Officers are appealing for information in relation to an armed robbery that took place along the footpath, which runs along the B4595, and joins PowerStation Hill, Tonteg and University of South Wales, Treforest, at around 10.45am on Monday 28 February.

"A 17 year-old boy was walking home from school in the direction of the University when he was approached by two males, one of which was in possession of a knife (described as a carving knife with a smooth blade around 20cm in length) who demanded money. The victim was forced to hand over £120 cash.

"The incident happened near the picnic benches and memorial figures. The suspects made off in the direction of Tonteg.

"Both suspects are described as slim black males, in their early twenties, and approx. 6ft in height. They were wearing snoods over their faces, black baseball hats on their heads, hoods pulled over the hats and black tracksuit bottoms."

Police say extensive CCTV checks have been carried out in the area and the force is now appealing for anyone with further information to get in touch quoting 2200068036.