A car ploughed backwards through a garden wall before crashing into a house in Conwy.

Police were called to the scene on Marine Road in Pensarn at approximately 4pm on Tuesday following reports of a road traffic collision.

Pictures showed a vehicle in the front garden of a residential property, behind the railings of a pedestrian crossing.

Pictures from the scene showed considerable damage to the front of the house. Credit: Media Wales

The car, which was facing out onto the road, appeared to have reversed backwards through a garden wall and then collided with the front of the home.

Police closed Marine Road for a short period while the vehicle was recovered, but it was confirmed to have reopened less than an hour later.

Pictures from the scene show considerable damage to the entrance of the house.

No injuries were reported.