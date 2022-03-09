A family in south Wales have painted their home in the colours of the Ukrainian flag - as a show of solidarity with the country under invasion by Russia.

The huge yellow and blue mural on the side of the house can be seen by people travelling up the Afan Valley.

The artwork was the idea of householders Tony and Tracy Davies, and their daughter Hannah, who all wanted to show their support.

Mr Davies said: "My wife and I feel very strongly about what is going on in Ukraine, and what is happening to the people there. When you see the images it is heartbreaking.

The family said they wanted to give people passing "just half a minute's thought about what is going on there". Credit: Media Wales

"But it feels like there is little we can physically do or volunteer for at the moment to help.

"So we just thought we'd put up the Ukrainian flag on the side of the house in a prominent position, and hopefully it will give people passing just half a minute's thought about what is going on there."

The painted flag can be seen from Afan Road, Duffryn Rhondda, between Afan Argoed Country Park and the Afan Lodge.

The Davies family said the plan is to combine it with a Welsh dragon, and a daffodil and sunflower - the flowers which represent the two countries.

Mr Davies added: "We've already had an excellent reaction on social media. People have been very supportive."