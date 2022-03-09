Play video

First look inside Newport Market after multi-million pound revamp

From coffee to comics, wine tasting to working out - Newport's Victorian market is set to reopen next week, after undergoing a multi-million pound facelift.

Developers Loft & Co say it has retained all the charm of the Grade 2 listed building whilst designing a shopping and leisure experience fit for the 21st century.

The downstairs central space has been redesigned into a food court and bar surrounded by 30 independent street food style stalls.

Uptake has been strong with some independents from Bristol making the move across the Severn Bridge.

A variety of different food stalls are on offer in the newly revamped market. Credit: Loft&Co

You can eat around the world - everything from Vietnamese pho to homemade Welsh cakes.

There is an events space for live music and comedy, a gym, a roof top garden in the making and offices all under one roof.

The market is being pitched to a younger crowd to capitalise on the trend to live, work and play close to home.

Walking around the light airy space as builders apply the finishing touches, the market has been transformed - it is modern, bright and a big vote of confidence in a city centre which has seen the chain stores disappear.

A recent survey found Newport has one of the highest shop vacancy rates in the UK.

The hope is the market, which first opened in 1854, will be the catalyst Newport needs to attract people back into the centre.

'Newport has its own swagger and identity'

Developer Simon Baston - who was responsible for the Goods Shed development in Barry and Tramshed in Cardiff - is confident the timing is right.

"The future of Newport city centre won't solely hinge on chain stain stores in the future", he told ITV Wales.

"The pandemic means people are reconnecting with local independent businesses. Young people want an experience too, a day out and they will get that here.

"Newport has its own swagger and identity and doesn't need to be in the shadow of Bristol to the East and Cardiff to the West.

"It is a growing city and this market is now a sign of that confidence and what Newport can be."

Newport Market is due to reopen to the public at 9am on Saturday, March 19.