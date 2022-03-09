Senedd to debate formally condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Senedd will debate the Ukrainian invasion and humanitarian crisis once again today, as members are asked to officially condemn Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country.

The debate, led by the Welsh Conservatives, will call on all parties to formally condemn the Russian invasion and show its backing for NATO.

On Tuesday (March 8) the Welsh Government said it was "ready, willing and waiting to hear from the UK Government" on arrangements to provide refuge for Ukrainians fleeing their country, adding that it must “remove all unnecessary red tape and any bureaucracy”.

On Wednesday morning, Cabinet minister Grant Shapps confirmed 760 visas had been issued of the more than 10,000 applications to the Ukraine family resettlement scheme, while the number of people fleeing Ukraine has passed two million according to the United Nations.

Over two million people have now left Ukraine

Wednesday’s Senedd debate will ask members to:

Deplore the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

Express solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Recognise the suffering of the Ukrainian people through loss of life and injury, paying the price for this horrific war.

Acknowledge the rights of NATO to defend its members and supports the Ukrainian Government in the defence of their country.

Welcome the action by the Welsh Government to provide humanitarian aid to those in need and safe refuge for those fleeing the conflict.

The Welsh Government has laid down an amendment to call on the UK Government to do more.

Commenting ahead of the debate that he will lead, Samuel Kurtz said: “What Putin’s regime is doing in Ukraine right now is an abomination that deserves the utmost condemnation.

“We are seeing what likely amount to war crimes, all in the name of an illegal war attacking the legitimacy of a sovereign, democratic country.

“We must all demonstrate solidarity and strength with each other, and specifically Ukraine, to show Russia that we will not cower in the face of its aggression and that brave Ukrainians will not be abandoned as they face the horror of war.

“The UK Government have been the vanguard in supporting our Ukrainian allies, and it is important that the Senedd work collaboratively with our Westminster colleagues, the Ukrainian people and NATO members as they strive to overcome a conflict in Europe that we thought we would never see again in our lifetime.”

Speaking at a Welsh Government press briefing on Tuesday, minister for social justice, Jane Hutt, said: "We are ready to offer practical support and humanitarian assistance to people fleeing Ukraine who want to come to the UK," she added.

"The UK Government have got to stop the rhetoric and look at the reality of people's lives that we are seeing on our screens in Europe today.

"They've got to change, and that's the call today from the Welsh Government."

Plaid Cymru has called for Wales to create a “nationally co-ordinated Welsh sponsorship scheme” to form a humanitarian pathway for refugees fleeing Ukraine.

The party's leader Adam Price described the Westminster proposal for a humanitarian pathway involving sponsorship by local authorities or private individuals or companies as a “wholly unnecessary bureaucratic hurdle”, arguing that Wales could help minimise it by the creation of its own scheme.

Credit: PA Graphics

Speaking in First Ministers Questions, Mr Price said: “The talk from Westminster of a humanitarian pathway involving sponsorship by local authorities or private individuals or companies is a wholly unnecessary bureaucratic hurdle.

"But given they have placed that obstacle there, we could help minimise it by creating a nationally coordinated Welsh sponsorship scheme.

“Just as Wales welcomed hundreds of Basque children fleeing fascism in 1937, this is something Wales could emulate now – not just in the hundreds, but in the thousands.

“It’s time to show the sense of urgency and the moral responsibility that a situation of this gravity – the largest refugee crisis in Europe since the WWII – commands. If this cold-hearted Westminster is not able show humanity, then Wales must lead the way.”

Despite mounting criticism of the UK Government's refugee approach, UK transport secretary Grant Shapps said the UK’s insistence on visa controls for Ukrainians was the correct approach.

He told Sky News: “I think you would expect us to be wanting to check people’s status before they come in.

“We know that Russia are involved in all manner of operations so it’s absolutely right to check that somebody is coming from Ukraine and know who is coming to this country, essentially, and that’s what we are doing.”