Two people have been charged following the death of a 10-year-old boy who was attacked by a dog, police have said.

Jack Lis died at the scene of the attack on November 8, 2021, at an address in Pentwyn, Penyrhoel, Caerphilly.

A 28-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, both from the Caerphilly area, were arrested on suspicion of being in the charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Police say both have now been charged with these offences and released on bail.

They are both due to appear before Newport Magistrates Court on April 7.

The 19-year-old man has also been charged with two counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury, and three counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control (no injury) between the dates of 4 – 7 November 2021.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable of Gwent Police, Mark Hobrough, said: “The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings are active and all the defendants have a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

“This development does not also mean that our investigation has concluded; it is still active, and we will speak any other person of interest as our enquiries into this matter continue.

“Since we started this investigation in November, there has been significant interest about this in our communities.

“It is vital that people continue to think about how their social media comments or posts could impact an ongoing investigation, and Jack's grieving family.

“Once again, my condolences and thoughts are with Jack’s family, friends, school friends and everyone affected by this within the community.”

Police say their enquires are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact them on 101, quoting reference 2100392510.