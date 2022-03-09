Hollywood actor and Wrexham AFC owner, Ryan Reynolds, said buying the club and getting involved in the world of football has been a "unique brand of gorgeous torture".

Reynolds is co-owner of the north Wales football club alongside friend and fellow actor, Rob McElhenney. The pair bought the National League team in February 2021.

Since investing in Wrexham AFC, Reynolds said he has fallen in "love" with the beautiful game but it also breaks his heart "on a pretty regular basis".

The Deadpool star was speaking about his new-found appreciation for the sport on ITV's morning show, Lorraine.

Ryan Reynolds also spoke to Lorraine about his new film, The Adam Project. Credit: Watch Lorraine weekdays from 9am on ITV and ITV Hub

Host of the show, Lorraine Kelly told Reynolds he had "brought glamour and excitement to football".

The actor replied that "Wrexham had its own unique brand of glamour and excitement before" he and his co-owner took to the club's helm.

He added: "Both me and Rob McElhenney, we love it. It’s such a passion project.

“Football in general has really been both the best and the worst thing that’s ever happened to me. I get it now, I understand the beautiful game as much as I can understand it at this stage in life and it’s a unique brand of gorgeous torture that I’ve never experienced before.

“I love it with all of my heart and it also breaks my heart on a pretty regular basis.”

Co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney watched their first Wrexham game played at home in October last year. Credit: PA Images

On Lorraine, Reynolds was also praised for the $1 million he and wife Blake Lively recently donated towards aid for Ukraine. Reynolds said: “I’m really amazed at how much people have stepped up.

"Our contribution was matched almost within 24 hours. Both my wife and I realise how lucky we are to be able to do that.”

In a previous interview on ITV's This Morning, Reynolds said they were attracted to Wrexham because of the community and history of the club.

Ryan Reynolds pictured with his wife Blake Lively Credit: PA

He said: "We were looking at a bunch of different teams but the thing for me which really struck a cord about Wrexham was how intrinsically tied communities are to their football clubs and you really can't grow a football club without also growing, in tandem, the community."

An access-all-areas documentary about the club takeover is currently in development.

The show will be called 'Welcome to Wrexham' and will follow McElhenney and Reynolds as they take a "crash course" in owning a football club.