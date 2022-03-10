It's the historic national agricultural event bringing the farming community together from across Wales, attracting around 250,000 visitors each year.

But traders, farmers and countryside-lovers alike have missed out on the full experience of the Royal Welsh Show for two years now.

That's because, due to the Covid pandemic, the event went 'online-only' in 2020, and was completely cancelled in 2021.

Farmers can enter livestock into competitions. Credit: PA

Is the Royal Welsh Show going ahead in 2022?

It's good news for everyone hoping to see sheepdog trials, browse stalls and enjoy all the attractions the show has to offer this year.

2022 Royal Welsh Show will begin on Monday, 18 July and ends on Thursday, 21 July.

Where is the Royal Welsh Show held?

The Royal Welsh Showground is in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells.

For motorists, it's located where the A470 and A483 cross at Llanelwedd. It has free park & ride carparks on all main routes to the showground. For those travelling by train, a free shuttle bus service is being provided from Builth Road train station.

The Royal Welsh Show is an important date in the farming calendar. Credit: PA

What can you see and do at the Royal Welsh Show?

The show provides something for everyone with a wide range of activities including forestry, horticulture, crafts, countryside sports, food and drink and a 12-hour programme each day of entertainment, attractions and displays.

Highlights in the main ring will again include the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery performing their Musical Drive, dubbed as one of the most spectacular displays of horsemanship in the world.

Also performing are the Falcons Parachute Display Team with their exciting free fall display at speeds up to 120mph, and Paul Hannam returns with his thrilling and popular Quad Bike Stunt Show.

The Tristar carriage driving team are one of the many attractions at the Royal Welsh Show. Credit: Royal Welsh Show

Farmers can enter their livestock into classes with many award categories for cattle, goats, horses, sheep and pigs, as well as a sheep shearing and woolhandling competition.

For dog lovers, the Rockwood Dog Display Team will provide family entertainment, taking the audience through every aspect of dog training from obedience performed to music, dogs jumping through 10inch hoops, agility, fly ball and active 'Man Work', where a dog is seen to apprehend an armed criminal.

Show-goers can also delight at The BMX Show, where riders fly through the air performing tricks and stunts.For any budding beekeepers, the Bee Experience is a must to pick up tips and tricks, and learn all about the honey making business.The pinnacle event in the British agricultural calendar, the Royal Welsh Show, will be held

How can I buy tickets for the Royal Welsh Show?

Tickets are available to buy in advance online here.