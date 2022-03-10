Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds is continuing to champion Wales after announcing that his latest movie will come with Welsh subtitles.

It's the second Netflix film he's released with Welsh subtitles since taking over north Wales football club Wrexham AFC with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

The pair bought the club in February 2021 and made their first visit to the town in October.

Since then, both actors have promoted Wales and its language on social media and in their on-screen work.

Reynolds' latest film, The Adam Project, was released on Netflix in the US on 9 March and also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldaña.

He tweeted: "Happy to confirm #TheAdamProject will be available with Welsh subtitles.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Mae Amser Yn Hedfan (time flies) #WxmAFC #COYR."

Reynolds made his first public visit to Wrexham of 2022 in February. Credit: Ollie Williams/Wrexham AFC

The Adam Project, directed by Shawn Levy, is a sci-fi action comedy about a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.

It will be released in the UK on Friday. Netflix shared its excitement in Welsh, tweeting: "Ni methu aros tan ddydd Gwener (can't wait 'til Friday)."

The move has received praise from Welsh and non-Welsh speakers.

Twitter user Laura Richter Wentworth, from Massachusetts, said: "This is really wonderful and cements my position that you’re just a really good man using his voice for good things - like this: inclusion and celebration of culture."

Alyn Davies, in Rhymney, tweeted: "Ffantastig gwaith Ryan. Rydyn ni wrth ein bodd eich bod chi'n gwneud hyn i ni (Fantastic work Ryan. We are delighted that you are doing this for us)."

Lynwen Haf Roberts, from Mold, added: "Diolch (thank you) @VancityReynolds and @RMcElhenney. I'm probably one of many voices here in Wales who just want to thank you for the way you champion our beautiful language."

Mark Densley Thomas, in Ammanford, said: "What these men are doing for the Welsh language is truly remarkable. They are global superstars which own a football club. But they are promoting Wales to the world. Huge respect to both."

In November, Netflix and Reynolds received a hugely positive response when they released Red Notice, starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Gal Gadot, with the option of Welsh subtitles.

While promoting the film, Reynolds took the opportunity to shine a light on Wrexham too.

In May last year, Reynolds and McElhenney announced they are filming a docu-series for the US channel FX focusing on the town and club called 'Welcome to Wrexham'.

McElhenney has also revealed he is learning Welsh, describing the national anthem as "one of the most beautiful anthems in the world".

Read more: