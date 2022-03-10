Wales take on unbeaten Guinness Six Nations leaders France in Cardiff on Friday night.

While Wales' hopes of a successful title defence are effectively over following defeats against Ireland and England, Les Bleus are two victories away from winning the championship and securing their first Grand Slam since 2010.

Wales' previous two Six Nations games against France saw them suffer agonising defeats.

They lost 27-23 in Cardiff two years ago, then saw their Grand Slam dream destroyed by a 32-30 loss to Les Bleus last season, although Wales still won the title a week later.

From tickets, to travel, to the team - here's all you need to know about Friday's fixture.

The game is being held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

What time is kick-off?

Gates open at 5.30pm for an 8pm kick-off at the Principality Stadium.

Can I still buy tickets for the game?

There are still tickets available for the game, including in the Alcohol Free Zone, which can be bought through the Welsh Rugby Union website.

All tickets for the 2022 Guinness Six Nations home fixtures will be delivered digitally via the Principality Stadium Ticketing app.

There is a purchase limit of eight tickets per person.

I'm not buying tickets - how can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcast live on BBC and S4C from 7.30pm.

What road closures will be in place?

From 7am on Friday, Scott Road and Park Street will be closed to prepare Gate 5 and protect queuing fans. Buses will be permitted access until 4pm.

From 4.30pm, the following roads will be partially or fully closed as part of the full city centre road closure:

Kingsway, between North Road and Duke Street

Cowbridge Road East, between Cathedral Road and Westgate Street

Tudor Street, between Clare Road and Wood Street

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street, between Despenser Place and Tudor Street

Duke Street, Castle St, High Street, St Mary Street, Caroline Street, Wood Street, Central Square, Westgate Street, Quay Street, Guildhall Place, Golate, Park Street, Havelock Street and Scott Road will be closed in their entireties

Station Terrace and Guildford Street between Newport Road and Churchill Way will be access for buses only during the road closures

Penarth Road and Saunders Road, to the rear of Cardiff Central Station, will be closed between 8.45pm and 11pm

Access to part of Cardiff's civic centre will be controlled throughout the day, with access allowed only for event parking, limited commuter parking, loading and access to private car parks.

Roads affected include King Edward VII Avenue, Museum Avenue, City Hall Road, College Road and Gorsedd Gardens Road.​

I'm getting the train home - what should I expect?

Transport for Wales has warned that services in and around Cardiff will be busier than usual.

To minimise disruption and crowding, a post-match queuing system will be enforced at Cardiff Central Station. Cardiff Queen Street Station will be closed at 9.15pm.

Passengers are being told prepare to wait for up to 90 minutes, and must wear a face covering in the station and on trains.

Anyone under the influence of alcohol who is considered a threat to their own or public safety will be refused travel.

Who will take on Les Bleus on Friday?

Flanker Josh Navidi has been recalled to the Wales team in a reshaped back-row for Friday's clash.

Navidi made his comeback appearance for Cardiff last week after five months out because of a shoulder injury, while he has not played Test rugby for almost a year.

But he will pack down alongside Taulupe Faletau at number eight, with Seb Davies handed blindside flanker duties.

The new-look breakaway trio means that Ross Moriarty and Taine Basham drop out of the starting line-up following Wales' narrow defeat against England 11 days ago.

Louis Rees-Zammit, who was left out by Pivac for the England game, is among the replacements.

The Wales team to face France

15. Liam Williams

14. Alex Cuthbert

13. Owen Watkin

12. Jonathan Davies

11. Josh Adams

10. Dan Biggar (C)

9. Tomos Williams

1. Gareth Thomas

2. Ryan Elias

3. Tomas Francis

4. Will Rowlands

5. Adam Beard

6. Seb Davies

7. Josh Navidi

8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements