Medical grade face masks, bandages and ventilators have been sent to Ukraine as a 'gift from the people of Wales'.

The first shipment of medical supplies was despatched from Wales on Friday (March 11) to support the people of Ukraine.

A pallet of ventilators, two pallets of bandages and 14 pallets of FFP3 medical grade face masks will be flown to Poland, then onto Ukraine.

The first shipment of aid has been despatched to support the people of Ukraine. Credit: Welsh Government

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "Wales stands in solidarity with Ukraine and its people.

"Wales’ links with Ukraine are long and deep, and we are ready to offer any practical support and humanitarian assistance that we can.

"The best way for the people of Wales to support Ukraine is to give money to the Disaster Emergency Committee, so supplies can be bought as near to their need as possible.

"However, we have been working with partners to identify medical supplies that are urgently needed. We have further medical supplies ready to go to Ukraine. If we can help the people of Ukraine in any way, we will."

A pallet of ventilators, two pallets of bandages and 14 pallets of FFP3 medical grade face masks will be flown to Poland, then onto Ukraine. Credit: Welsh Government

The 17 pallets which left Wales on Friday were emblazoned with Welsh flags with the note 'a gift from the people of Wales'.

The Welsh Government has already made £4 million available for the Disaster Emergency Committee to provide support in Ukraine where it is needed most.

It comes as Mick Antoniw MS confirmed that his fundraising appeal has funded the purchase of four high-spec drones for use by Ukrainian medics to search for the injured and fatalities.

The purchase of the Parrot ANAFI drones had come at the request of the Ukrainian embassy.

They will allow medics and search and rescue teams to survey large areas using state-of-the-art 4K video and thermal imaging technology.

Mick Antoniw MS fundraising for Ukraine in Pontypridd with veterans and RCT Council Deputy Leader Maureen Webber. Credit: Mick Antoniw

Pontypridd's Senedd Member, Mick Antoniw, a second generation Ukrainian started the appeal immediately after the Russian invasion. The appeal has since raised more than £43,000.

Mr Antoniw said: "Because of the generosity of people from across Wales the fundraising appeal raised more than eight times its target of £5,000. It means that the fund is able to provide further urgent help to medics in addition to the supply of medical equipment to help deal with battlefield trauma.

"The request for the specialist drones has come directly from the Ukrainian Embassy in London. The drones will allow medics to identify the injured and fatalities in the rubble and chaos resulting from Russian attacks on civilian buildings."

The Ukrainian embassy in London is coordinating with the supplier to ensure the drones, which have already been dispatched, arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Mr Antoniw added: "The drones are specifically designed for use in conflict zones and use the latest thermal and video imaging technology. They will undoubtedly help to save many, many lives.

"I would like to thank businesses, colleagues in the Trades Unions and the thousands of individuals who contributed to the appeal. Their generosity has been truly humbling and I know is deeply appreciated by the Ukrainian people."