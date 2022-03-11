The Dan Biggar interview: French physicality, Dupont and finishing on a high

Play video

Wales welcome possibly their toughest opponent to the Principality Stadium on Friday night as France roll into town.

Buoyed by a victory over New Zealand in the autumn, a team full of talent and three wins from three so far in the Six Nations, France surely come to Cardiff as favourites.

However, one man who never knows when he's beaten and does not lie down is Dan Biggar.

Wales' captain will be at the centre of everything his side do tonight, and he has been reflecting on what Wales must do to upset the odds.