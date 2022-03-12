Sir Keir Starmer is expected to describe the Welsh Government as providing a “blueprint for what what Labour can do across the UK”.

The Labour party’s UK leader is due to speak at Welsh Labour’s conference in Llandudno, the first in-person conference for two years but which is expected to be dominated by developments in Ukraine.

He's due to tell Welsh delegates that he's flown to Llandudno directly from Estonia adding that "I have come here straight from Estonia, where I met NATO forces, including our Royal Tank Regiment and our Royal Welsh.

“I was able to thank them first hand for their work as part of Operation CABRIT. I was able to confirm to them and to senior politicians in Estonia Labour’s unshakeable commitment to NATO."

Within Labour there has sometimes been a tense relationship between the UK party and the party in Wales. Since becoming leader, Keir Starmer has tried to reset that relationship.

In his speech today he's expected to say:

"A Welsh Labour government is the living proof of what Labour in power looks like, how things can be done differently and better. You demonstrate daily the difference Labour really makes. A blueprint for what Labour can do across the UK."My plan is to deliver a UK Labour government that can match that. Imagine what we could do if we had this Welsh Government working together with a Labour Government in Westminster – what a change we could make. And what a difference we could bring to millions of lives."That isn’t a pipe dream: That it is our mission. We are not just on the road to the locals this May, we are on the road to the next General Election. Whether it’s next year or the year after, the General Election approaches, it is our chance to replicate what we see in Wales right across the UK."