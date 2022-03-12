Strong winds to hit Wales over weekend as two weather warnings issued

Wales is set to face powerful winds over the weekend as the Met Office has issued two weather warnings for areas in the south, west and north of the country.

The southern coast, from Cardiff along to St David's in the west, is expecting strong winds from 1pm Saturday to 7pm in the evening.

The most western edges of Wales face more intense gusts overnight, affecting parts of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Anglesey. The Met Office has issued a second yellow warning for wind in these places from midnight until midday on Sunday.

It means there could be some disruption to travel and substantial waves along the coast.

Rain will also move in from Saturday evening, with scattered showers expected on Sunday. Keep up to date with the weather forecast here.