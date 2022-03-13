Police are appealing for information after the serious assault of a 68-year-old man in the Clydach area of Swansea.

The incident happened at around 5:30 in the afternoon on Saturday 12 March.

The 68-year-old victim of the assault sustained serious facial injuries and he remains in hospital, although his condition has been stabilised.

There is a "significant" police presence in and around the Clydach area as officers continue to search for the suspect, who made off from the scene before police arrived.

Police are looking for a 37-year-old man who is known to the victim. They described the suspect as 5ft 10 with a slim build, a gaunt appearance and mousey coloured, dread locked hair.

He also has an "unkempt" ginger beard and colourful sleeve tattoo on his left forearm.

Members of the public are urged not to approach the man if they see him and should instead contact police immediately.

Chief Inspector Stuart Johnson, said: “If this individual sees this appeal I urge him to do the right thing and hand himself in.

"Whilst we understand people are worried within the community, we don’t want people to be alarmed - there is no specific threat to the general public. However we have concerns about the suspect’s state of mind so people should not make any direct approaches.

"We have specialist search teams out looking for him and have increased patrols throughout the area."

Anybody with information is urged to contact the police.